2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 To Debut Later This Year With Over 800HP

Long before Chevrolet unleashed the eighth-generation Corvette, everyone and their dog knew that a twin-turbo V8 would happen at some point. For the C8 ZR1, the Detroit-based automaker will use a different engine from the RPO code LTA "Blackwing" of the Cadillac CT6, which is a hot-vee design that was produced in limited numbers.



Based on the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Z06, the subsequent LT7 is expected to belt out in excess of 800 horsepower. 850 is also plausible. By comparison, the naturally aspirated LT6 is rated at 670 horses and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of twist.







