2025 Chevrolet Equinox Enters Fourth Generation With ACTIV Trim Addition

The Chevrolet Equinox enters its fourth generation with one less trim level, modern connectivity, and safety specs, keeping up with its bowtie SUV and CUV brethren that have been refreshed or renewed since 2022. The biggest news from the new compact Chevy SUV is the ACTIV trim level, the model’s first outdoor-prone variant since its launch in 2004.



The sales runner-up in the Chevy lineup (second only to the venerable Silverado pickup truck), the new Equinox will come in later this year as a 2025 model. The new generation of the popular small SUV brings three variants: LT, RS, and ACTIV. The base LS version of the current generation is eliminated, and the range-topping RS drops in the middle, leaving the throne to the ACTIV. Each version is easily distinguishable by its personalized styling – particularly of the front fascia.





