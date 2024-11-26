Coming straight from the IndyCar website, Chevrolet's most powerful series-production vehicle to date will serve as the pace car of the 2025 Indianapolis 500. The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is presented by Gainbridge, a digital-first company that specializes in all things life insurance and annuity products.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Michael Strahan is the honorary pace car driver for the 2025 Indianapolis 500, meaning that he will experience a whopping 1,064 horses at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The heavily anticipated event will be held on May 25 next year. Strahan will have to lead a field of 33 drivers to the start of the race, with the 2025 edition marking the first year of electrified oomph at the Indy 500.