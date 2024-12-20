2025 Corvette ZR1 Runs Quarter Mile In 9.6 Seconds - 0-60 In Just 2.3 Seconds

The Corvette ZR1 news continues as Chevrolet has revealed additional performance specs including a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 2.3 seconds. The company said the feat was achieved with the ZTK Performance Package and went on to note the car ran the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds at 150 mph (241 km/h).

The standard ZR1 is a touch slower as the dash to 60 mph (96 km/h) takes 2.5 seconds, while the quarter mile was completed in 9.7 seconds at 152 mph (245 km/h). The company added “all tests were done with 93 octane pump fuel and were performed on a non-prepped drag strip surface.”







