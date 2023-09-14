2025 Electric Mini Cooper JCW Caught Nude In Bavaria

Mini is going big on electric power for 2025 with the launch of the new Cooper E and Cooper SE. We’ve had the technical details of both cars and seen official pictures of the SE, but now thanks to spy shots from Germany we know exactly how the still-secret JCW range-topper will look.

A series of images posted to the Cochespias Instagram page show the sportiest electric Cooper in full JCW garb and completely undisguised, revealing the production wheels, graphics and body kit long before Mini’s planned launch.