2025 Ford Mustang GTD Base Price Tops $315,000

As far as base pricing is concerned, the most expensive series-production Mustang of them all is the 2025 model year GTD. A carbon-bodied thriller assembled in Canada by Multimatic rather than Ford in the United

States of America, the supercharged V8-powered sensation actually costs more than originally believed.

Ford initially said that approximately $300,000 was the starting point for the 815-horse track monster, then raised the advertised MSRP to around $325,000 a few months later. A leaked window sticker, which the Ford Motor Company has confirmed to be real, shows that the base GTD is $318,760 (sans destination freight charge).



Destination adds 5,500 bucks to the final price, which is a staggering freight charge by modern standards. The final piece of the puzzle is the 3,700-dollar gas guzzler tax, resulting in an out-the-door price of 327,960 dollars. Insane, for sure, and it gets even crazier with options.



