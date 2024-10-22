2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E hits The Ground Running With A New Cheaper MSRP

The upgrades for the 2025 model year aren't necessarily revolutionary, but the main attraction is the new base price of $36,495 as opposed to $39,995 for 2024MY. That's $3,500 cheaper before the destination and other charges! To get the elephant out of the room, Ford hasn't shared too many details regarding pricing and exact specifications of the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover SUV but said it will reach dealerships early next year, so we'll probably get more information when nearing the start of sales. Additionally, while the pricing now compares ultra-favorably for the Mach-E against the Tesla Model Y, it's important to note some differences. More precisely, the 2025 Mustang Mach-E starts from an MSRP of $36,495, which is indeed lower than the 2024 model year's Select trim ($39,995), but the specifications include rear-wheel drive and the 72-kWh Standard Range battery pack, which gives you an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles on a charge. The most important rival, Tesla's Model Y, starts at $44,990 for the RWD model, but it's directly a Long Range version with a 337 miles EPA-estimated range.



