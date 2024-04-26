2025 Genesis GV70 Breaks Cover With Gargantuan Screen

On sale since 2021, the Genesis GV70 has received a mid-cycle update to keep it feeling fresh in the face of new competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. While the styling changes have been minimal, buyers can look forward to a more luxurious interior and enhanced technology. Interestingly, Hyundai’s luxury arm hasn’t mentioned any powertrain updates, which are likely to follow at a later date. It's worth noting the G70 sedan received a facelift last year. The exterior revisions to the 2025 Genesis GV70 are simple yet effective, shaving years off the SUV’s appearance. For a start, a new dual-weave mesh radiator grille elevates the styling further upmarket. There’s also a new front bumper with a redesigned skid plate and larger air ducts. Finally, the split LED headlights include Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, previously used in higher-end models such as the GV80.



