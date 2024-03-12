2025 Genesis GV70 Refresh Further Refines The Underdog Of The Class

The South Korean luxury carmaker Genesis is very young - established in 2015 - and very bold. It's also been pretty busy these past few weeks with a lot of model announcements.

While the spring and the summer of 2024 were dedicated to concepts like the Genesis Neolun Concept that previews a potential GV90 flagship crossover SUV and the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision GT introduced at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show, the autumn was characterized by more down-to-Earth reveals.

Back in October, we had the Genesis GV80, which received the Black package treatment alongside the GV80 Coupe to make sure it could become invisible in the dark of night if it wanted to. Then, in November, the refreshed Genesis GV70 compact premium crossover SUV started arriving refreshed in various regions like Australia or North America.