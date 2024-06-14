2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe Outprices The BMW X6 And Audi Q8

Genesis has put a price tag on the 2025 GV80 Coupe, announcing the model's specifications for the US market and stating that the first units will arrive at retailers this summer. The Korean automaker has prepared two versions of the car. The first one is called the GV80 3.5T Coupe AWD and starts at $79,950, and the upper specification, dubbed the GV80 3.5 e-Supercharger Coupe AWD, has an MSRP of $85,750. Both prices exclude the $1,350 destination charge, dealer markups, and options. So, how does it stack up to the competition? For one, the BMW X6 can be ordered from $74,500. Audi is asking a minimum of $73,700 for the rivaling Q8, and Mercedes only offers the GLE Coupe in AMG form in our market. Thus, it is pricier than the former two and cheaper than the AMGs, which come from $89,800 for the GLE 53 Coupe and $129,050 for the GLE 63 Coupe.



