2025 Golf GTI And Golf R Pricing Announced - Will It Scare Away Potential Buyers?

Volkswagen of America has just announced pricing information for the US market's refreshed Golf GTI and Golf R. Excluding the $1,225 destination, the hatchbacks start at 32,445 and 47,100 dollars, respectively.

Customers in the market for the front-drive Golf GTI are presented with three grades in total, whereas the all-wheel-drive Golf R can be had in two flavors. Both of them are DSG only. It's crazy that not even the GTI can be had with a row-your-own box, yet on the other hand, you can get one in the Jetta GLI.

Beyond the minor stylistic updates, Volkswagen worked its magic on the interior by introducing a new central screen for the infotainment system, along with a navigation bar for the climate controls. Better still, physical buttons on the steering wheel replace the 2024 model's irritating touch controls.