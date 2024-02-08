2025 Honda Civic RS Debuts In Japan With A Manual Transmission

Did you think the Honda Civic RS Concept unveiled at the beginning of the year and presented at the Tokyo Auto Salon was going to remain a show car? Obviously not, as the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to offer a production version, and now that model is finally here. Say hello to the 2025 Honda Civic RS, which just showed its face in the Land of the Rising Sun wearing the production attire. It looks virtually identical to the eponymous concept from half a year ago. It has the same front fascia, complete with the sporty bumper design, the RS logo decorating the grille, and another one at the rear, where it also has a sporty diffuser and a large wing.



