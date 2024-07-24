2025 Honda Civic Si Returns With An Affordable Price Tag

Following the debut of the updated 2025 Civic and the new Civic Hybrid, Honda has revealed the refreshed Si, the sportiest member of the Civic family (if you exclude the Type R). Aimed at younger enthusiasts, the Si is available exclusively with a manual transmission, underscoring the athletic persona. Aside from that, there are multiple revisions, including styling updates, additional standard features, and more tech than before. The 2025 Civic Si is powered by the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that develops 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's the same as the pre-facelift model - and we would have liked a minor power bump - but the Si should still be very fun to drive, especially with a limited-slip differential on the front axle. Honda has ensured it is, with minor changes improving the handling.



