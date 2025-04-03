2025 Honda Prologue Hits Ground Running At $47,000 And 300 Mile Range

Honda scored a big win in 2024 with the Prologue, its first EV sold in the US. The Japanese carmaker intends to keep the momentum by offering more power and range for the 2025 model year. The best part is that the prices remain unchanged, making this upgrade free of charge.

The Japanese carmakers have lagged American, European, and even Korean rivals in electric vehicles, which ultimately caused them to lose market share. While Toyota shot itself in the foot with the underwhelming bZ4X, Honda went a different route and partnered with GM. The result was the Prologue, built on GM's Ultium platform alongside the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

To anyone's surprise, Honda Prologue sold better than any of GM's electric models in 2024, including the affordable Chevy Equinox EV. The Japanese carmaker reported over 33,000 Prologue EVs sold in 2024, whereas the Equinox EV, GM's best-selling EV in the US, only registered 29,000 units. This emboldened Honda, which is now offering the Prologue a nice upgrade for the 2025 model year.