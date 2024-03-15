2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N To Be More Expensive Than A Model Y Performance

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the quickest and most powerful Hyundai model of all time, and now we know how much it will cost. The 641-horsepower electric vehicle will cost $66,100 (not including $1,375 freight) and will only be sold in a single, fully loaded trim level.
 
Here's a reminder of what you get with the Ioniq 5 N. It includes two electric motors that combine to produce 641 hp with N Grin Boost engaged. Those motors can rocket the car up to 60 mph in just 3.25 seconds and onto a top speed of 162 mph. It also gets a new N e-Shift feature, which simulates eight gears from a dual-clutch transmission. We know the N will get a larger 82-kWh battery pack, but the official range is not yet available. As of this writing, Hyundai faces two key competitors: the Kia EV6 GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.


