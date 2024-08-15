2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV Nabbed Both Inside And Out

Hyundai is set to launch a three-row electric SUV later this year at the LA Auto Show, and rumors indicate that it might be called Ioniq 9. The production model is expected to carry the design of the Seven Concept mostly unchanged, as revealed by the latest prototype our photographers caught on camera.

Almost three years ago, Hyundai unveiled the bold Seven concept during the 2021 LA Auto Show, showcasing a three-row electric SUV. The concept's name led many to believe this would be called Ioniq 7, but recent rumors point to the name describing the number of seats rather than its name. It's more likely that Hyundai will call it Ioniq 9, thus placing it at the top of its lineup as an electric equivalent to the Palisade. This makes sense, considering that its Kia counterpart is also called EV9.



