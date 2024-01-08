2025 Hyundai Kona Electric To Start At Under $35,000

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric remains one of the most affordable EV options in the US, with starting prices under $35,000. Hyundai added a new, sporty N Line model with sleek design upgrades.

Five years after the Kona Electric hit the market, Hyundai revamped the 2024 model with a new “EV-derived” design.

In fact, the 2024 model was an improvement in every way, with more range, interior space, and a stylish redesign. Hyundai added a pixelated seamless lightbar across the front, improved the nose, and added active grille shutters for a more modern look.