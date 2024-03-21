2025 Hyundai Tucson And Santa Cruz To Debut At New York Auto Show Next Week

As you already know, the Korean company already premiered the facelifted Tucson last November. However, that was the model destined for its local market. Still, we expect the US model to feature the same revised styling, comprising the updated front and rear ends and the fresh wheels. It will likely sport the same 12.3-inch dual screen inside, too, alongside the updated console and a few other things. Korea's 2024 Tucson (2025 in the United States) is offered with a gasoline engine and a diesel. The first one produces 178 hp (180 ps/132 kW), the oil burner is good for 181 hp (184 ps/135 kW), and a hybrid joins the offering. America's outgoing Tucson uses a 2.5-liter mill making 187 hp (190 ps/140 kW). The hybrid enjoys 226 hp (229 ps/169 kW), and the plug-in hybrid brings 261 hp (265 ps/195 kW) to the party.



