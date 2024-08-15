2025 Jeep Compass Arrives With Nothing New Other Than A More Expensive Price

Last month, Jeep announced model year changes for the 2025 Compass. Minimal updates were made, with the crossover receiving only a new limited edition color called Joose. Aside from that, everything is the same - everything except for the price, at least.

When we initially reported on the changes coming to the Compass, pricing for the 2025 model year - as shown on Jeep's customer-facing website - showed that the crossover would have a base MSRP of $26,495. However, Stellantis has now revealed updated pricing, with the entry-level Sport trim coming in at $25,900.