2025 Jeep Recon Prototype Caught Testing In Michigan

The Stellantis-controlled Jeep brand has recently started testing lightly camouflaged Recon electric off-roaders in Michigan. Our spy photographers have captured three of them, with all rocking Nexen Roadian ATX tires on 17-inch wheels of the double-spoke variety.

Pictured in three distinct colors, the prototypes in question feature camo wrap on the front grille and their D pillars exclusively. Given the lack of camouflage, it appears that Jeep is getting close to revealing the production-intent model. However, it's not clear when the Recon will finally reach series production.

The Jeep website lists the Recon with no model year to its name, although it does mention that it's "expected in 2024." Tentatively a 2025 model, the Wrangler-inspired electric off-road sport utility vehicle will be made in Mexico at the Toluca assembly plant. No less than $1.6 billion was invested to adapt said facility for STLA Large-based vehicles, with STLA Large also underpinning the Wagoneer S and the Dodge Charger.