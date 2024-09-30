2025 Kia EV4 Hatchbak Caught Circling The Nürburgring

Kia is set to launch a Volkswagen ID 3-rivalling hatchback version of the upcoming EV4 alongside the fastback that was shown in concept form last year.
 
A prototype EV4 was recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, suggesting it is edging closer to its showroom debut. Although heavily disguised, it clearly has a different silhouette from the concept, swapping its sloped tail for a bluff rear end. It does not appear to be an estate, however, given the car's rear overhang is seemingly shorter than that of the concept.


