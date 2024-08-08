2025 Kia EV6 GT Begins To Step Out With New Styling

Kia gave the EV6 a mid-cycle refresh a few months ago, roughly three years after production started at the brand's facility in South Korea. Now that the regular model is out of the picture, it is time for the automaker to focus on its high-performance variant, the EV6 GT, which is undergoing similar changes, albeit with a clear focus on its sportier nature. Although under wraps, this 2025 Kia EV6 GT prototype our spies recently snapped couldn't hide its energetic DNA. The clearest indicator that it is a GT and not a lesser model is the braking system, as evidenced by the neon green calipers. These are visible behind the large five-spoke alloys at the front and rear axles.



Read Article