2025 Kia K4 Makes An Official Early Debut

Set to premiere at the 2024 New York Auto Show on March 27, the all-new Kia K4 continues its teasing campaign, with the manufacturer releasing the most revealing images yet. Thus, whether it is the exterior or the cockpit you are mostly interested in, or likely both, you can see them in the picture gallery above. Kia's 2025 K4 has a much sleeker appearance compared to its predecessor. It sports an intricate front lighting signature with vertical headlamps and Y-shaped DRLs that protrude into the new bumper and the latest interpretation of the tiger-nose grille. The hood has a clamshell-like appearance, and we can see the corporate grille adorning the car's nose. At the rear, the compact model has boomerang-shaped taillights that somewhat resemble the front DRLs. Kia's design team moved the license plate holder from the trunk lid to the new bumper, thus making the former look cleaner. The car also has trick new quarter panels and rear pillars, and the rear door handles were hidden into the C-pillars.



