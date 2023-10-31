2025 Kia K5 Caught Totally Uncovered In Korea

When Kia unveiled the K5 facelift last week, it only showed the regular version of its midsize sedan. Thankfully, a new walkaround video features the sportier-looking GT-Line in a parking lot somewhere in South Korea. Even though the prototype was filmed on its home turf, this appears to be a US-spec car judging by the amber reflectors. Despite not being officially revealed, the car doesn’t have any camouflage whatsoever.



As expected, it gets the same “melting” headlights and taillights of the normal 2025 K5 but has a more aggressive front bumper with a slightly angled vertical strip of LEDs instead of a metallic trim. Since this isn’t the full-fat GT variant with its quad-pipe setup, the GT-Line has a pair of ghastly fake exhaust tips at the back. These are substantially smaller than what the outgoing model has and continue to be flanked by a diffuser-like piece.





