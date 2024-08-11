2025 Kia Niro EV Steps Up To The Plate With A $39,600 MSRP

Kia's Niro EV has just stepped into the 2025 model year in the United States. The Korean automaker has announced the electric crossover's pricing and specifications for our market, as well as the novelties, which certainly won't blow your mind.

According to the company, the model benefits from seatbelt pre-tensioners on both trim levels (Wind and Wave) and the superior grade now comes with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist—Rear with Parallel Exit and more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Pricing begins at $39,600 for the 2025 Kia Niro EV Wind, which is identical to the 2024 model. Standard features include the AC charge port, on-board charger, in-cable control box, high-voltage positive temperature coefficient heater, and paddle shifters. It also comes with a multi-link rear suspension, strut front suspension, idle stop&go, Sport/Eco/Normal driving modes, 17-inch alloys, bi-halogen projection headlights, LED DRLs, rear LED lights, rear spoiler, glossy black side mirrors with heating and power adjustment, and rear privacy windows.