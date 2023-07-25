2025 Kia Sorento Gets A Mature New Look

The fourth generation of the Kia Sorento has received an early mid-lifecycle update, just three years after its initial debut. Unveiled in Korea today, the midsize SUV showcases Kia’s latest and more refined styling language, presenting a refreshed front face and a sleeker interior. International versions are set to follow later this year. Notably, this update came shortly after Hyundai introduced a radical redesign for its mechanically-related Hyundai Santa Fe. The first thing you’ll notice is the redesigned front end, highlighted by a new pair of slimmer and vertically-stacked LED headlights flanking the tiger-nose grille. The bumper showcases cleaner lines, and the hood is now seamlessly aligned with the nose. This makeover echoes the design language of the EV9 flagship SUV and the recently facelifted Picanto city car, and is expected to find its way into more Kia models in the near future.



