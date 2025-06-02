2025 Lexus LX 700h Overtrain Rolls Into Dealers At $115,350

Redesigned from the ground up in 2021 for model year 2022, the LX has entered the 2025 model year with a new powertrain. While not particularly frugal, the 700h does pack a bigger punch than the combustion-only 600.

Over in the United States of America, the LX 600 starts at $106,850 for the Premium grade. Stepping up to the LX 700h means $115,350 at the very least for the Overtrail, a trim level that is plenty capable off the beaten path. Three locking differentials open the list of go-anywhere improvements, along with 18-inch wheels mounted with 33-inch rubber boots.

Overtrail further means a selection of skid plates, a matte-gray front grille, dark gray for the roof rails, dark-chrome window and bumper garnish, and black overfenders. Available in two- and there-row specifications, the LX 700h Overtrail also sweetens the deal with all-weather floor liners and a 2,400-watt AC inverter with a three-prong power outlet.