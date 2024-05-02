2025 Lincoln Aviator Launches Minus Hybrid Model

Five years on from the launch of the second-generation Lincoln Aviator, Ford's luxury subsidiary has facelifted the midsize, three-row SUV for the 2025 model year, giving it updated looks and a whole lot more technology. Still based on the CD6 platform shared with the Ford Explorer, it retains the services of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower, 415 lb-ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Adaptive suspension has been made standard, with air suspension and four-wheel drive as options.



The Aviator Hybrid has been culled from the lineup after Ford did something similar with the Ford Explorer facelift, only availing it for use on the Ford Police Interceptor. Lincoln representatives confirmed, "We're focusing on our volume powertrain offering for Aviator. The proven 3.0-liter turbocharged engine on the Aviator continues to outpace the standard offerings of key competitors such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X7, and Audi Q7."





