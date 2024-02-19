2025 M5 Debut With More Weight And A 718 HP Plug In V8

While the anticipation for the BMW M5 G90 grows stronger as its launch this year approaches, a recent leak on the Bimmer Post forum wants to give us more information about the performance sedan before its arrival.



According to the post, the 2025 BMW M5 will unleash 718 horsepower, translating to a 100 hp bump over the outgoing F90. This power comes from a plug-in hybrid V8, which was confirmed by the Bavarian automaker late last year. If it sounds familiar, it is the same engine in the BMW XM.



However, the flagship performance SUV can churn out up to 738 hp in its top-spec Label form, meaning the SUV will still retain its title as the most potent M car ever.





