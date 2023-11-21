2025 MINI Countryman Bows In At $38,900 - $6,000 More Than Outgoing Model

The 2025 Mini Countryman has been priced from $38,900 in the United States and while that’s a significant premium over the old model, the new entry-level model offers significantly more performance.



The entry-level version of the new Countryman to be sold in the U.S. is the S ALL4 version. It will be sold alongside the all-electric Countryman and the performance-focused John Cooper Works edition. The previous-generation Countryman started at $32,650, before destination and handling fees.





