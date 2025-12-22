2025 May Have Proven Hybrids Were The Power Play For The Industry, Not EVs

Five years ago, seeing an electric or hybrid car on the road might have been a highlight of your day. Tesla sold around half a million cars globally in 2020, proving that the product was viable, but not exactly mainstream, at least not yet. 2020's top-selling hybrid, the Toyota Prius, sold a commendable 43,500 units in the US that year, but few Americans could even name a second hybrid brand five years ago. Since then, the hybrid and EV segments have exploded, and, now that the dust has (mostly) settled, the winner for 2025 is clear. According to Cox Automotive, EV sales reached an impressive 10.5% market share for new vehicle sales in 2025, as of the end of quarter three, likely owing to the rush to cash in on expiring tax incentives. Hybrids, meanwhile, are selling nearly twice as fast, making up around one in five automotive sales in the US. We can't blame it all on the 2025 Toyota Camry, but we do think the Toyota Camry going hybrid-only is, if nothing else, a mile marker for how far the segment has come.



