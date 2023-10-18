2025 Mercedes GLC 63 AMG E PERFORMANCE Hits the Market With 671 HP

We are living the greatest battle in the never-ending horsepower wars looming in the competition-driven automotive waters. Mercedes-Benz is bringing out the heavy artillery and countering the increasing pressure from its rivals with its Mercedes-AMG E PERFORMANCE hybrids. That’s yesteryear’s news, but the Silver Arrows now come in SUV shapes for the first time. The new GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE is raising the bar in performance, driving dynamics, and efficiency, with eight driving modes to suit the needs of every gearhead out there. The E PERFORMANCE drive in the 2025 GLC 63 S is the company’s inaugural ‘performance hybrid SUV,’ with all-wheel-drive, active rear-axle steering, and quick-shifting transmission. AMG developed an exclusive powertrain for the tongue-twisting-christened Merc, with a hand-built AMG 2.0-liter turbo engine and an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle. The fire and lightning powerplants deliver 671 hp and 752 lb-ft (680 PS / 1,020 Nm).



