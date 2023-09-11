2025 Mini Countryman JCW Delivers Performance And Utility, But At A Serious Price

A new MINI Countryman has arrived, and to give it some sporty appeal a John Cooper Works (JCW) variant has just gone on sale. It features uprated performance and plenty of cosmetic tweaks inside and out.



Since MINI revived the Countryman name back in 2010, the hottest variant of the car has been the JCW and the nameplate has returned for the latest third-generation model. The new MINI sits on the same UKL2 platform as the current BMW X1, but the formula remains the same as the previous car: a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine sends power to an ‘ALL4’ four-wheel drive system.





Read Article