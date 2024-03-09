2025 Nissan Armada, An OCEAN Of Reasons To Explore The New Design

Building on a legacy of capability, the all-new 2025 Nissan Armada undergoes a significant transformation that enhances on-road comfort, ushers in greater levels of craftsmanship, seamlessly incorporates the latest technologies and opens new off-road frontiers with the nameplate's first PRO-4X grade. Armada builds on the over 70-year legacy of the Nissan Patrol and is closely related to the all-new Patrol revealed today in Abu Dhabi. The vehicles share a history of rigorous testing, unprecedented capability and advanced technology.



Both Armada and Patrol carry the same exacting standards but were fine-tuned to meet the specific needs of their markets. Decades of experience conquering tough terrain and a global approach to development help make Armada and Patrol the undisputable flagships of the Nissan SUV lineup.

First-ever PRO-4X The all-new 2025 Armada adds unprecedented off-road capability with its first PRO-4X grade. Featuring all-terrain tires, an increased approach angle, underbody skid plates, an electronic locking differential and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension1, it helps drivers go farther so they can enjoy more of what they love in the great outdoors. Armada's first twin-turbo V6



Armada introduces a new twin-turbo, direct-injected 3.5-liter V6 engine, giving Armada the most standard horsepower among its competitive set (excluding hybrids and EVs). Coupled with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, the engine helps enable an impressive towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. Nissan's most advanced hands-off assistance The all-new 2025 Armada is the latest Nissan to introduce available ProPILOT Assist 2.13, the company's most advanced hands-off assistance technology for freeway driving. For added peace of mind, Nissan Safety Shield® 3604 is standard on every Armada grade.

The best-equipped Armada yet



Every journey is more welcoming and more convenient with the introduction of available massaging front seats, available 64-color ambient lighting, available dual 14.3-inch screens with the connectivity of Google built-in5 and a class-exclusive available 12-speaker Klipsch® Premium Audio System. Coupled with a 24% increase in cargo6 space behind the third row, and enhanced first- and third-row legroom, 2025 Armada is more accommodating to family life than ever.

Adventurous design



The all-new 2025 Armada features a new adventure ready design with a strong presence and higher ground clearance. Defined with strong proportions and finely crafted details, 2025 Armada makes a stunning first impression. High-quality elements like an available full-width LED tail light, available 22-inch wheels and optional two-tone roof treatments project a sense of refinement, complementing its tough, robust SUV stance.

Nissan's best complement of camera assistance



Advanced camera technologies help Armada owners virtually see around walls and even through objects. The list of available camera technologies includes 3D Around View® Monitor7, Front Wide View8 and Invisible Hood View9, the latter of which is especially helpful for placing the vehicle's wheels when off-roading, entering car wash tracks – or just navigating a tight drive-through lane. On sale by the end of 2024 The 2025 Nissan Armada is offered in five well-equipped grades: SV, SL, PRO-4X, Platinum and Platinum Reserve. All offer a choice between rear-wheel drive and Intelligent 4WD, except PRO-4X, which has standard 4WD. Prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date.



