2025 Nissan Frontier Arrives Just As The Toyota Tacoma Stumbles

Nissan has listened to customers and given them more of what they want in the 2025 Frontier: a better tech experience that includes wireless Android Auto, a long-wheelbase configuration with a six-foot bed option across the lineup, a greater maximum tow rating of up to 7,150 lbs (compared to a maximum of 6,640 lbs in the 2024 model), and a few subtle changes to make the cabin more comfortable There's also been a styling update with a new front fascia, new PRO-X and PRO-4X weels, and the addition of Afterburn Orange to the list of available paints. Pricing has not yet been announced, but Nissan will figure that out closer to the dealership arrival period sometime this summer.



