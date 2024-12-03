2025 Nissan GT-R Will Be The Last Of The Line For Now

One has to wonder if Nissan actually has an R36 lined up for debut by 2030, and one has to wonder if the Yokohama-based automaker will use an evolution of its front-midship architecture rather than a completely new rear-biased platform. The FM architecture premiered in the V35-series Nissan Skyline back in 2001, whereas the FM-derived PM architecture is exclusive to the R35 Nissan GT-R. According to MAGX, the R35 will be – allegedly – discontinued after the 2025 model year. The cited publication further states that dealers were informed of many parts that will no longer be able to be manufactured, whatever that's supposed to mean.



