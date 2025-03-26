2025 Nissan Leaf Debuts As An SUV

The next-generation Nissan Leaf has been revealed ahead of its full launch in the second half of this year. This is the third generation of the brand’s EV, and like its predecessors will be built in the UK. Official details are relatively thin on the ground, but Nissan has confirmed that the new car will be based on a smaller version of the CMF-EV platform used by the larger Ariya. This is in contrast to our expectation that the next Leaf would share its platform with the smaller Renault Megane E-Tech – a sign that the two companies are beginning to separate their technical platforms in the wake of a rather messy and long-winded divorce.



Read Article