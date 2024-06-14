2025 Nissan Leaf Will Become A SUV

We’ve known for some time that the trailblazing Nissan Leaf will transform from a family hatchback into an SUV for its next outing. But thanks to a recent teaser video, hints from Nissan’s CEO, and insights shared by one of its European design bosses, we now have a clear picture of what the all-new Leaf will look like – as previewed by our exclusive image. Earlier this year, Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida confirmed that the brand’s Chill-Out concept, revealed back in 2021, would inspire the next-generation Leaf. Speaking to Auto Express, Nissan’s VP of Design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, provided clarity on how close the designs are: “Obviously linking concept to production, there’s always a bit of a gap, but I can say that it’s pretty true to form.



