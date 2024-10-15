2025 Nissan Murano Takes On Sleek Looks And A Modern Design

Nissans lineup has been extensively revamped over the past few years, but there’s been one notable exception: the Murano. The mid-size crossover debuted at the 2014 New York Auto Show and there’s no hiding the fact that it’s over a decade old.

But that’s about to change. At first, we got word that a couple of screenshots—apparently from an official video—were making the rounds on social media, including over at Kindelauto. These images looked pretty legit, with design elements matching up perfectly with earlier spy shots.