2025 Polestar 3 Recalled For Panoramic Sunroofs That Fly Off

Produced in the United States of America since August 2024, the Polestar 3 has been hit with a recall for panoramic glass sunroofs that may not be properly secured. The affected population was assembled at the Charleston plant between September 21, 2024 and December 3, 2024.

What makes the panoramic sunroofs detach? According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, masking tape applied in the repaint work station may not have been properly removed by Charleston assembly plant workers. Polestar also claims that the inspection process was not performed correctly either.



The insufficiently secured panoramic sunroofs may also result in water leakages and electrical system errors. Polestar Automotive USA became aware of the described condition on May 27, 2025, when the supplier notified the company in regard to a potential safety concern.