2025 Porsche 911 Convertible Carrera T Debuts As The Purist's Choice

Agent009 submitted on 10/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:13 AM

Views : 448 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Zuffenhausen's favorite son has just unleashed the latest member of the 992.2 family in the form of the lightest 992 second-phase Carrera yet. Exclusively manual with a walnut shifter ball, the sporty model is available in coupe and – for the first time – convertible flavors.
 
As opposed to the Carrera GTS and Carrera 4 GTS, the German automaker did not give it hybrid assistance. First and foremost, said T-Hybrid setup is not compatible with row-your-own trannies. But more importantly, the system would have added extra weight.
 
40 kilograms (88 pounds) lighter than Porsche's 2025 Carrera, the revised Carrera T weighs 1,478 kilograms (3,258 pounds) due to optional CFRP bucket seats, reduced insulation, lightweight windows, and the aforementioned manual box to the detriment of the quicker-shifting PDK with eight forward ratios. Over in the United States of America, the curb weight rating is 3,316 lbs (1,504 kgs).


Read Article


2025 Porsche 911 Convertible Carrera T Debuts As The Purist's Choice

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)