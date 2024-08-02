2025 Porsche 911 Convertible Turbo Caught Winter Testing

For many, talking about the Porsche 911's design is pointless, as the iconic sportscar hasn't changed much in the past decades. However, the facelifted model, expected to start deliveries later this year as a 2025 model, might be easier to distinguish from its older brothers. Our photographers have been busy hunting for the refreshed 911, and we now have pictures of Convertible and Turbo prototypes undergoing testing.



The refreshed Porsche 911 or 992.2, as it is also known in the world of Porsche fans, is set to arrive in the second half of this year with meaningful updates. This includes a design detail that might come as a complete overhaul in the Elfer world, where things change almost imperceptibly. The facelifted model has been spotted by our photographers in various specifications and with minimal camouflage, allowing us to explore the design changes.





