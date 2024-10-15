2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Ready To Hit The Ground Running

Our recent drive in the 992.2 911 Carrera GTS revealed that it has received more than just a mild facelift, and it's the GT3's turn next. First spotted testing out in the open in early 2023, Porsche has now released an official teaser image of the updated model ahead of its debut on October 18. Unlike previous times, both the standard GT3 and wingless GT3 Touring variant will be unveiled simultaneously by Porsche's director of GT cars, Andreas Preuninger. This first official image doesn't reveal much, but it's likely that the new GT3 will receive an updated front and rear light design to match the rest of the range. The model will swap its central analogue dial for a full digital dashboard too, as in the Carrera, with interior technology also given an overhaul.



Read Article