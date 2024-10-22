2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed - One Of The Last Purists Sports Cars

The 2025 Porsche GT3 and GT3 Touring are here as Porsche unveils two versions at one for the first time. Purists will still be able to order the six-speed manual transmission, now with a tweak. Porsche offers something they might not like, though: also for the first time, optional rear seats are available. Porsche says it was the customer's demand. Also their demand was the row-your-own transmission and the rotary switch ignition. However, they might totally dislike the new pricing strategy. The Porsche 911 GT3 was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 25 years ago. Things have changed along the way in terms of technology and performance, but Porsche kept the DNA of the model alive: it was a race car for the street, ever quicker and ever more powerful.



