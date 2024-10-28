2025 Porsche 911 Turbo To Go Hybrid While 911 Carrera Remains For The Purist

The new Porsche 911 Turbo is set to arrive next year and will feature hybrid assistance for the first time, but the latest 911 Carrera S will be sticking with purely petrol power.

The news comes from Porsche’s deputy chairman Lutz Meschke, who said during a call to investors that the new 911 Turbo is entering production in the second half of 2025 and will include a battery cell from manufacturer Varta. The same company is responsible for producing the lithium-ion unit used by the all-new ‘T-Hybrid’ powertrain in the 992.2 generation 911 Carrera GTS revealed back in May.