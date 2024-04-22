2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Debuts At Just Under $125,000

Were you wondering why the facelifted iteration of the third-gen Porsche Cayenne family does not include the GTS? Well, wonder no more, as the Zuffenhausen car brand has just pulled the covers off its body.

As anyone could expect from a sporty crossover with a premium flair, it boasts more power than its predecessor. Porsche has also upgraded other aspects and has given it a fresh look, inspired by the rest of the family, albeit with the typical design traits.

Starting in the power department, the 2025 Cayenne GTS develops an extra 40 hp (41 ps/29 kW) and 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque. The 4.0L twin-turbo V8 kicks out a healthy 493 hp (500 ps/368 kW) and 487 pound-foot (660 Nm) of torque.