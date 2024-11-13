2025 Porsche Taycan Hits US Shores With Three Flavors

While Porsche calls the 2025 Taycan part of the second-generation roster, the truth is that for 2024MY, they just applied "extensive enhancements" like better range and more power across the board, plus they introduced the flagship 777-horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo GT that can boost to no less than 1,092 hp for short periods of time.

Although Porsche has been a success story since the introduction of their first high-riding model – the Cayenne mid-size crossover SUV – in 2002, a little more than a couple of decades later, things aren't all roses and daffodils anymore. After last year, Porsche set an all-new annual sales record with more than 320k deliveries for 16 consecutive years of growth. If we skip the pandemic-stricken 2020, in 2024, things might not be positive anymore.



