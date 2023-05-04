2025 RAM REV To Have Over 500 Miles Of EV Range As An Option

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV made a splash during the Super Bowl, but now we’re learning the nitty-gritty details as the truck has been unveiled at the New York Auto Show.

Since we’ve already seen what it looks like, we’ll skip right to specifications and they certainly don’t disappoint as the truck comes standard with a truly massive 168 kWh battery pack. This promises to deliver a range of up to 350 miles (563 km).

That bests both the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, which max out at 320 miles (515 km) and 328 miles, respectively. However, it falls short of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, which are both slated to have a range in excess of 400 miles (644 km).