2025 RAM TRX Will Drop The Hellcat V6 For V6 Powered

Agent009 submitted on 9/20/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:13 AM

Views : 172 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Officially dubbed Stellantis Hurricane, this lump comes in two flavors. The standard-output specification belts out a respectable 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet (635 Nm), which is more than you get from the B58 inline-six turbocharged engine of the BMW M340i compact executive sedan.
 
In the Ram 1500-based Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the high-output specification is an extra over the 6.4-liter HEMI. Rated at 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), this lump is 39 horsepower and 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) up on the naturally-aspirated V8.
 
It also rivals the S58 in the BMW M3, which is low-key impressive in every respect. How much power and torque can we look forward to from the 3.0-liter Hurricane in the 2025 Ram 1500 TRX? As per a leak that's been making the rounds on multiple forums, we're dealing with the high-output specification.


Read Article


2025 RAM TRX Will Drop The Hellcat V6 For V6 Powered

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)