2025 RAM TRX Will Drop The Hellcat V6 For V6 Powered

Officially dubbed Stellantis Hurricane, this lump comes in two flavors. The standard-output specification belts out a respectable 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet (635 Nm), which is more than you get from the B58 inline-six turbocharged engine of the BMW M340i compact executive sedan.

In the Ram 1500-based Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the high-output specification is an extra over the 6.4-liter HEMI. Rated at 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), this lump is 39 horsepower and 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) up on the naturally-aspirated V8.

It also rivals the S58 in the BMW M3, which is low-key impressive in every respect. How much power and torque can we look forward to from the 3.0-liter Hurricane in the 2025 Ram 1500 TRX? As per a leak that's been making the rounds on multiple forums, we're dealing with the high-output specification.