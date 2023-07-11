2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Pickup Debuts With 663hp And 690 Mile Range

The Ramcharger is back, but it’s no Ford Bronco competitor as Ram is using the name on a range-extended pickup.



The powertrain is the star of the show and the truck has a 92 kWh battery pack, which powers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing 663 hp (494 kW / 672 PS) and 615 lb-ft (833 Nm) of torque. This means the model has more horsepower than the Ram 1500 REV, but slightly less torque.



Despite this, the 1500 Ramcharger will be impressively quick as the dash to 60 mph (96 km/h) should take a mere 4.4 seconds. That’s the same time as the fully-electric variant.





